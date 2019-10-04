Iraqi forces kill more protesters
BAGHDAD — Security forces opened fire directly at hundreds of anti-government demonstrators Friday in central Baghdad, killing at least 17 protesters and injuring dozens, hours after Iraq’s top Shiite cleric warned both sides to end four days of violence “before it’s too late.”
The latest deaths raised the number of people killed in clashes during ongoing protests to 59 and marked a sharp escalation in the use of force against unarmed protesters.
Ecuador arrests transit strike leaders
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorian authorities dispatched military vehicles to ferry civilian passengers Friday and arrested several transport union leaders following a strike that shut down taxi, bus and other services in response to a rise in fuel prices.
The country’s transport federations later announced the suspension of protest action, indicating an agreement may have been reached with the government.
Knife attack seen as terrorism
PARIS — French prosecutors opened an investigation Friday that treats the fatal knife attack that a civilian employee carried out at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed. A background search led to the investigation for murders committed “in relation with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal association with terrorists,” the Paris prosecutors’ office said.
