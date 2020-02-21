Trudeau denounces railroad blockades
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday indigenous barricades that are blocking rail service across Canada and hurting the economy have to come down now.
Trudeau said that court injunctions must be obeyed and that the situation is unacceptable and untenable and every attempt at dialogue has been made over the last two weeks.
EU fails to reach budget agreement
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders broke up a marathon budget summit without a deal Friday and their positions were still so far apart that they could not even decide when to meet again on the divisive issue.
After 28 hours of talks the leaders could not find a compromise, with a half dozen wealthy member states insisting they would not stump up more funds for the bloc’s next long-term spending package, worth around one trillion euros ($1.1 trillion).
Guaidó lauds Trump, expects sanctions
CARACAS, Venezuela — Opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Friday that he trusts U.S. President Donald Trump’s “firm and determined” backing following a White House meeting aimed at helping him steer crisis-stricken Venezuela toward a democratic transition.
The Venezuelan politician bent on ousting President Nicolás Maduro with backing from roughly 60 foreign nations told The Associated Press that additional tough U.S. sanctions will soon follow, including those cutting off Maduro’s sale of “blood-stained gold.”
