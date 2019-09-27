British tanker released by Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero was back in international waters after leaving an Iranian port on Friday, more than two months after being seized in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Sweden-based shipping company Stena Bulk said that the ship was on its way to Dubai. Stena Bulk head Erik Hanell said that the crew was heading there for medical examinations, among other reasons.
Karen, Lorenzo losing power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karen dissipated into a tropical depression and then just a surface trough on Friday, while Hurricane Lorenzo fell from a massive Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds back down to Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. EDT update.
Karen still has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph but is expected to lose more steam over the next 12 hours and completely disintegrate.
Egypt seals off Tahrir Square
CAIRO — Egyptian security forces on Friday sealed off Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the so-called Arab Spring uprising in 2011, thwarting a possible protest in the capital against the country’s president.
The closures came amid a harsh security clampdown following rare demonstrations in several cities last weekend, all of which were broken up by police. Lawyers say more than 2,000 people have been arrested since then.
