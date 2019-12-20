India seeks to
quash protests
NEW DELHI — Police banned public gatherings in parts of the Indian capital and other cities for a third day Friday and cut internet services to counter growing protests against a new law that critics say marginalizes Muslims. Fourteen people have died so far and more than 4,000 have been detained, officials said.
Thousands of protesters stood inside and on the steps of New Delhi's Jama Masijd, one of India's largest mosques, after Friday afternoon prayers.
Britain charges
wife of U.S. envoy
LONDON — An American diplomat's wife who left the U.K. after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, British prosecutors said Friday.
The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the U.K. and the United States. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move but the State Department called it unhelpful.
Germany expects
U.S. to levy sanctions
BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday he was “under no illusions” that proposed U.S. sanctions against companies involved in building a Russian gas pipeline to Europe might be stopped at the last minute.
Maas told reporters in Berlin that the question now was how the sanctions will be implemented.
