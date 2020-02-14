U.S. soldier dies in Djibouti incident
JOHANNESBURG — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier who was killed Thursday in a non-combat-related incident in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.
A spokesperson says Pfc. Walter Lewark, 26, from Mountainair, New Mexico, died Thursday at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The incident is under investigation.
Three suspended in Puerto Rico scam
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s government said Friday that it suspended three employees as federal agents investigate an online scam that attempted to steal more than $4 million from the U.S. territory.
Manuel Laboy, executive director of Puerto Rico’s Industrial Development Company, said rigorous procedures were not followed when the agency received an email alleging a change in banking accounts that prompted someone to transfer more than $2.6 million to a fraudulent account in the U.S. mainland last month.
Vatican, China hold high-level talks
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican and Chinese foreign ministers met Friday in the highest-level encounter between the two sides following the 2018 signing of a landmark accord on Catholic bishop nominations.
The Vatican said Archbishop Paul Gallagher met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a security meeting in Munich on Friday. The Vatican and China haven’t had diplomatic relations since the 1950s.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.