Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday morning for Le Sueur County and portions of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley and Waseca counties. The only damage reported to the National Weather Service, though, involved a pair of reports of 1-inch hail at Henderson and just west of Le Sueur.
The warnings expired before 9 a.m. but were followed by warm temperatures carried on strong southerly winds that brought wind advisories for much of the afternoon and into the early evening. Wind gusts as high as 46 mph were recorded at the Mankato Regional Airport in the early afternoon.
Minnesota Department of Transportation highway weather stations reported gusts topping 50 mph southwest of Sleepy Eye and 64 mph near Ruthton in southwestern Minnesota.
