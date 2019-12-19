MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Ryan Schlichte won the Elite 90 award for the 2019 NCAA Division II football championship.
The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at each of the NCAA’s championships.
The quarterback from Mankato has a 3.93 GPA in social studies teaching. Schlichte has played in all 14 games for the Mavericks this season, including 12 starts. He has thrown for 1,532 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
Minnesota State takes on West Florida at 2 p.m. Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.