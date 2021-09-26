MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools’ property tax collections will grow by around 2% next year. St. Peter Public Schools’ tax collections are dependent on the outcome of a November referendum.
While city councils and county boards are setting preliminary levy amounts, the process for school boards is a bit different.
Taxing jurisdictions are required to approve a maximum levy by the end of the month.
But school districts typically levy the full amount they are eligible to receive under state law. To allow more time to calculate that amount under the complex school funding formulas, school boards don’t set a preliminary number. They adopt resolutions approving the yet-to-be-determined maximum.
“There are a lot of moving parts that go into these calculations,” said Mankato Area Public Schools Director of Business Services Tom Sager.
While no numbers were set, estimated levy amounts were shared at the Mankato and St. Peter school board meetings last week.
A levy of nearly $30 million is expected in Mankato. That’s a nearly 2% increase, said Sager.
The district’s levy has increased between 1% and 3% each of the last few years.
The district collects a little under $3,100 for each of its students, which is nearly $400 less than the state average. Property taxes provide 22% of the district’s total revenues.
St. Peter School Board members saw levy estimates that show a nearly 6% decrease. But taxes would drop only if a referendum fails in November.
An existing voter-approved operating levy is expiring and could result in a loss of $309,000 next year. Another levy that funded payments on the 2007 expansion of North Elementary School also is expiring because that loan now has been paid off.
The district is asking voters to renew and increase the operating levy. The district has estimated the new levy would generate around $550,000 in additional annual funding.
But St. Peter Public Schools Business Manager Tim Regner said it’s too early to estimate a total levy amount and percentage increase if the referendum passes.
“There are a number of factors that are involved in the calculations and the other parts of the levy can also change between now and the December meeting,” he said.
The proposed tax estimates for each of the district’s property owners will be mailed out before Election Day and thus won’t include the referendum results, Regner said. Property owners can obtain an estimate of their referendum impact by using a calculator on the district’s website.
School districts, like cities and counties, are required to hold a public hearing on their levy amounts.
The Mankato School Board will hold its hearing on Dec. 7 and will adopt a final levy amount on Dec. 20. The St. Peter School Board will hold its hearing on Dec. 20 and will adopt a levy later that same evening.
