MANKATO — The seedings for the Section 2AA boys and girls soccer tournaments were released Sunday.
The Mankato East girls earned the No. 1 seed and will play Worthington at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell North. The West girls got the No. 2 seed and will play Marshall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell North.
On the boys side, West was seeded second. The Scarlets will play Hutchinson Tuesday at Caswell North. East, the third seed, will play Marshall Tuesday at Kennedy Middle School. Game times haven’t been announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.