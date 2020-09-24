Shannon Sinning

Age: 44
Occupation: Property & Casualty Insurance Agent
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I currently have a daughter at Mankato East High School, a son at Prairie Winds Middle School, and another son who is 3 years old.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I have never held any political office but have served on various boards for nonprofits and volunteered for those organizations. I also belong to a service club.
Why are you running for School Board?
I want to make a difference for our community and all of the children who live in this school district. I believe this is a time to bring everyone together and achieve common goals together. I believe I have the skills to make these statements happen. I have demonstrated those skills in my career and with the various nonprofit organizations I've served. I am excited for the opportunity to make a difference for our community and the future of all the children that reside here.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My main priority would be to bring everyone together. By that, I mean the school board, district employees, students, parents, community members, and businesses. A healthy school district promotes a healthy community overall.
The budget would be another priority of mine. Things in our economy are changing dramatically and this will definitely impact the budget of our school district. With my accounting and finance background, this will be of particular emphasis to me. There will be a number of important financial decisions to be made in the coming years and I would like to be a part of those decisions.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
One of the ways the school district needs to improve the way it serves our students has been forced upon us with COVID-19. When our school went online in March, it was a surprise and there were challenges. However, our teachers and administrators did a good job with the short timeline they had to prepare. Now we've had a summer to prepare for hybrid or online learning and we will have to see where the improvements need to happen going forward. Has this changed the school model permanently? We also need to evaluate the new busing method as it unfolds.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
I believe the financial challenge will be significant. This hasn't shown up quite yet but it soon will. The economy was dealt a blow last spring with COVID-19 and now we need to see how the economy deals with the coming fall/winter/spring.
I also believe the school model will change permanently. Now that we've had students learning remotely, how does that change things? Is it something permanent for some students? Is it just part of the equation? Is it effective? There are so many questions on this and we don't have all of the answers yet.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
I do believe that racial and socioeconomic inequities exist within our district and I believe they exist in all districts nationwide. We need to become a leader in this area, not a follower. I believe we need everyone at the table and well represented. Once we know the needs everyone has, we can work to meet those needs. When ALL of our students are doing well, then our district will be doing well. When our school district is doing well, then our community and businesses will be doing well.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
That is a hard question to answer because each request is unique. If our district needs something and it is important to the success of our students, then we need to find a reasonable way to make it happen. I am an accounting/finance person. Once you've identified a need that has to be addressed, then you need to find creative ways to fund that need. I have been involved in that process for many different nonprofits in our community. When you are spending money, it has to make sense for all parties involved.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I believe that response they had this spring was amazing. Our district had very little warning and they made good decisions very rapidly. I got to see that firsthand with my high school and middle school children.
This summer they had months to prepare for all scenarios and still were put in the difficult position of not knowing what the state would recommend until just weeks ago. I think that with everything considered, they have done a fantastic job. Do I agree with everything they've done? No. However, they have made reasonable decisions with every student in mind.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
I have a finance and accounting background so this is where my experience is very valuable. First you need to look at creative ways of solving the problems without cutting necessary programs. Are there inefficiencies in our systems? Can we correct those? Are other districts doing a better job somewhere and we can learn from them? What items in the budget are a luxury an what items are a necessity?
When those tough cuts need to be made, my main focus will be not harming the students who are most at risk. Our job is to ensure success for all.
