There are days when I think it’s safest, and probably wisest, not to say anything to anyone about anything because people can be so very touchy lately. People are also very adept at letting the rest of the world know when they’ve been offended.
In some ways, that’s not a bad thing. Back in the Dark Ages when I was growing up, no one talked about their feelings or opinions or really much of anything that might deem them different. Conformity was the common goal. And if deep down you didn’t like the questionable jokes your uncle told at Thanksgiving or were embarrassed by how your grandmother behaved after a Mai Tai or three, or even if you were the only person in your crowd who hated Big Macs, you didn’t go out of your way to tell anyone those tidbits of information because you were pretty certain no one would be all that interested.
It’s probably much healthier that we’re a lot more open about everything these days. I can’t think of a single feeling or emotion or opinion that hasn’t already been discussed on Oprah or Dr. Phil — or a single personal hygiene product that isn’t now sold on television — which makes us a much more accepting society, and that’s good.
Except when you say anything someone else takes exception to, which could be just about everything that comes out of your mouth or that you put up on Facebook.
I was in line at the post office the other day when a woman was complaining quite loudly about the package she was mailing and how the person she was sending it to wouldn’t appreciate all of her hard work. A man a few feet away smiled and said to her, “I’ve got a nephew just like that.”
Instead of acknowledging him with a nod or ignoring him by turning away, the complainer gave him a look that would have knocked down a rabid bull at 20 paces and said, “You know nothing about this situation and if I wanted your opinion, I’d ask for it.”
Chagrined, the man turned to the rest of us standing in line and said, “I can get in trouble here just like I get in trouble at home.”
Everyone tittered a little nervously before looking down and examining our own packages, letters, nails, or whatever else we had in our hands. It was one of those awkward moments when we all wished we’d stopped somewhere else to buy our stamps.
Maybe the guy in line should have kept his observation to himself, but really?
It seems to me that too many people are taking their feelings a lot too seriously and forgetting others have feelings, too. It also seems to me that far too often no one gets the joke. If I had a dollar for every time I have said, “Kidding!” over the past year or so, I’d have at least enough money to buy some of the more expensive scratch-off lottery tickets, which probably indicates a deep-rooted insensitivity on my part. But it does seem like people, while quite willing to share their innermost thoughts, feelings and experiences, have lost the ability to laugh at themselves.
I don’t want to be a complete buffoon, but can’t we all lighten up a bit? I don’t like having to bite my tongue all the time to avoid saying something that most likely will be misinterpreted by at least one other person.
I personally think human beings are highly entertaining. The older I get, the more I realize how short life is, too short not to be entertained as much as possible, even by our own failures, foibles and fragile egos.
Maybe Dr. Phil needs to examine this topic on one of his shows. In the meantime, I’m going to do my best to keep my mouth shut while in any line anywhere and buy my next book of stamps at the grocery store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.