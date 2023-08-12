Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.