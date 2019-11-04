A pair of Minnesota siblings successfully competed in one of the world’s biggest marathon’s as one of a limited number of duo teams on Sunday.
Sunny Klein and her brother Joe Sommers, who uses a wheelchair, crossed the finish line at the New York City Marathon an hour faster than they had hoped — at just over 5 hours.
“Every few miles I would look down and he was just smiling and he was high-fiving people, and crossing the finish line was pretty emotional. Pretty emotional, especially when they put that medal around his neck. He just lit up,” Klein recalled.
A day after the competition, Klein said her brother was visiting the Statue of Liberty with family — and still wearing that medal.
“My last 2 miles were pretty rough. I was starting to hit a wall at mile 24, and I got through it just because of the encouragement of strangers. They would lean over the fence and encourage me to dig deep and they got me through,” she said. “And I was not expecting to feel so encouraged by people again. There’s so much negativity right now. It was just fun to see people come together for a common, positive experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.