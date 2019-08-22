accounts
for special needs pets
Here are some adorable special needs pets to follow on Instagram
- gus_and_bowser — Loveable bulldog with a great set of “wheels.”
- bleuthefrenchpig — Another pup on wheels. This one’s a French bulldog.
- tuckerwearsgoggles — A sight-impaired fellow with big, beautiful eyes.
- lucyroo_ontwo — Tiny poof of a dog on wheels.
- prinss_lilo_weenie — Wiener dog on wheels.
- underbiteunite — Super cute mutt with an epic underbite.
- rocky_onwheels — Paralyzed cat that wears a diaper.
- smushofficial — Adorable cat with a smushed face.
- cudacares — This dog had short-spine syndrome and has since passed. But the page highlights other special needs pets.
- walkinpets — This account is a clearinghouse for all accounts featuring special needs pets.
