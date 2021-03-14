MANKATO -- Jenna Sikel set a team record in the all-around, leading Mankato West to a second-place finish at the Big Nine Conference gymnastics meet Saturday at K&G Gymnastics.
Sikel scored 37.500 points to place second in the all-around. Teammates McKenna Schreiber took seventh at 35.950 and Anna Rudolf was eighth at 35.175.
Mankato East's Hali Christofferson took 10th in the all-around at 34.675.
Sikel placed second on uneven bars at 9.250, third on vault at 9.50, third on floor exercise at 9.550 and sixth on balance beam at 9.200.
Schreiber tied for fourth on vault (9.300), was sixth on bars (8.750) and placed sixth on floor exercise (9.400). West's Zoey Hermel finished second in floor exercise at 9.600.
Sikel, Schreiber, Hermel and West's Abby Olenius were named to the all-conference team.
Rudolf and West's Charley Fernandez received honorable-mention honors, as did Christofferson.
Owatonna won the team championship with 147.025. West placed second at 144.800, while East was sixth at 135.075.
