MANKATO — Mankato East swimmer Kaylee Sivertsen and Mankato West football player Owen Johnson signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at college.
Kaylee Sivertsen signed with Minnesota State. She is a six-year letterwinner and a senior captain. She finished in the top 20 in program history for the 100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Johnson signed with St. Thomas. He was a three-year starter at linebacker, safety and running back. He made 36 tackles and one interception this season and also rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
The Free Press
