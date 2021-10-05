MANKATO — Minnesota State center Nathan Smith earned the CCHA’s Forward of the Week honors, while Dryden McKay was named the league’s Goaltender of the Week Tuesday.
Smith finished with five total points in two victories against defending national champion UMass, including two goals and three assists.
McKay made 18 saves en route to a shutout in a 2-0 win Saturday, the 25th shutout of his career. He stopped 37 of 40 shots in the two victories.
The Mavericks (2-0) host St. Cloud State Friday and Saturday.
