Are your branches drooping due to excessive snow and you are concerned about breakage? What could make it worse? Strong winds, which I don’t see in the forecast, thank goodness. Windy conditions paired up with piles of snow on the branches could be a disaster.
You may be wondering if you should attempt to remove some snow or just let it be. On evergreen trees, you may try to remove some if it is excessive. Using a broom or rake, starting slow and somewhat gentle. If you have success, then continue. If you are breaking branches, then stop. Start with testing a tree farther away from the house if possible, perfecting your methods.
There are a few warmer days in the forecast which will help the snow to shrink and melt off, relieving some of the pressure. Shrubs will tolerate the heavy snow much better as they are close to the ground and breakage isn’t as likely.
How about those ice storms, do they harm the trees?
Heavy ice can actually break branches and ruin trees. I have heard of people having success with using a spray nozzle on a garden hose to remove thick ice. Of course, some ice may remain from the garden hose, but a thinner layer. Hitting or tapping the tree branches to break the ice can also cause limb breakage. I tried this once with a broom handle and quickly stopped when I realized I was making a bad situation worse. Trees are the framework and the backbones of our landscape, so protecting them and keeping them healthy is critical.
If you have branches that have broken off that you can reach, go ahead and remove them. If you have numerous breaks, then I would call in a professional. Many of them work year round if they can get to the trees through the snow. In the winter the ground is frozen and a large truck may do less damage driving across your yard.
When working on downed trees, only one person should work on a tree at a time. Another person’s cuts can affect how a tree may shift or roll. When you are cutting with your chainsaw, you don’t want any unexpected movement. Pushing a tree with a tractor or other equipment can be successful, but also dangerous. Pushing can cause tension that could spring back unexpectedly.
Problem with weedy shrubs
Living in the country, weedy shrubs are always a problem. Buckthorn is an invasive shrubby weed that can form thickets and quickly take over unmowed areas. Nearly 10 years ago I started cutting and pulling buckthorn off one of my hillsides. Perseverance pays off. Then about seven years ago, after three consistent years of attack, I began to replant the 120 x 40-foot hillside area with grasses, sedums and daylilies.
This area gets weeded twice early in the year, then it is on its own. The plants were all gallon size or larger when planted, so most are full grown now. Many of the old remaining buckthorn stumps are rotted enough that a push with a boot kicks them out. So satisfying.
Buckthorn grows from a small sprout to a 6-foot or more mini tree in one season, so keeping up with it is a challenge. I wish it was one and done. Plants that are considered invasive are not native to that area. They often outcompete the native plants for habitat and literally can take over.
Invasive plants often have no particular disease, insect issues or animals that care to eat them, so on and on they grow unchecked. Also, the plants may readily reseed themselves or spread by rhizome or stolon systems, taking over areas. Eradicating an area that is well established with buckthorn for instance and replanting is a project that should be planned out over a few years.
If you install your desired plants before total eradication happens, it could be a disaster. Just like trying to plant a garden in a turf grass area that you didn’t properly prepare, get the picture? Of course, you may get some pop ups here and there and some new seed starting, but the bulk of it has to be gone first.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has lists of noxious and invasive plants on their website. Good thing to check out some of those obscure packets of plant seed you are thinking of ordering first.
Winter Markets
The Winter Markets for the Mankato Farmers Market are being held at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee. The markets will be indoors at the west end of the store. The schedule is the first and third Saturdays from January through March, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.