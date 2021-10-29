You know what scares me? Not Halloween. Technology. Especially unnecessary technology that has somehow become necessary. Sort of. Let me explain.
My husband and I recently purchased a sound bar for our television set, which not only added more electrical cords to our already crowded television viewing area, but also boosted our total remotes to five. That is one heckuva lot of remotes, but that’s not what I’m upset about. I’m upset because we needed to buy a sound bar to improve the quality of sound on a relatively new television set.
In the old days, when you bought a television set, or any other appliance, it was with the tacit understanding that you wouldn’t have to buy something else to make it work better.
Which is something else I’m upset about. I assumed, wrongly, that a sound bar would amplify all sounds and make them clearer, kind of like a hearing aid for television sets. Not true. The sound bar we bought doesn’t seem to do anything other than make any and all music jump-out-of-your-seat loud with a disconcertingly pumped-up bass making it feel like a garage band has taken up residence in the family room.
“The bass and music are louder for gamers,” my son patiently explained to his dinosaur mother. “That enhanced noise makes a game more exciting.”
Well, all right, but neither my husband nor I are gamers. We’re viewers, as in movies, television shows and documentaries on whether or not ancient aliens did, in fact, visit our fair planet once upon a time.
“So what you’re saying is we don’t really need a sound bar.”
“It’s up to you,” my son said. “If you don’t want it, I’ll take it.”
I decided to pass the buck to my husband. This was deceptive on my part because I know Mark can’t stand having so many remotes and assumed he’d gladly give the sound bar to our son. While I was in favor of getting rid of the sound bar, I didn’t want to be the one to banish it from our electronic kingdom. That smacked of responsibility, something I avoid at all costs.
Mark had no such qualms. “He can’t have it. We paid for it. Let him get his own sound bar.”
“But it doesn’t do anything,” I said. “It doesn’t make the sound clearer. It just makes the music louder.”
Mark, who has been known to watch his share of very loud metal bands when he has the television to himself, disagreed. “Are you kidding me? It works great. The floor shakes in the bathroom when I watch a Judas Priest video.”
“But you aren’t in the bathroom when you’re watching a Judas Priest video,” I pointed out.
“But I go into the bathroom occasionally, and when I do, I can feel the floor vibrating under my feet.”
“And that’s a good thing because?”
“Because it means the entire house is getting the same sound experience at the same time.”
You can’t argue with that kind of logic, but I tried one more shot just the same. “And you’re OK with all those remotes?”
“Not really. We should get one of those universal remotes.”
I considered how hard it had been to set up the television, the Roku, the DVD player and the sound bar. Some were easier than others, but each pushed our admittedly limited technology skills as far as they could possibly go. Figuring out how to get all five remotes onto one had to be a very tough nut to crack indeed.
“Maybe next year,” I said.
In the meantime, I’ve put all the remotes in a basket that sits between our recliners so we can pass it back and forth as needed. Then there’s the basket for dead batteries from all those remotes that we plan on recycling eventually. Finally, a basket for the guides for each gadget just in case the power goes out and we have to set the damn things up again.
Life used to be so simple when all you had to do was remember what night “Donny and Marie” was on.
