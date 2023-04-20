Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 804.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Thursday was 804.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&