Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.