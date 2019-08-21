Spider-Man appears to have taken his last swing through Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kevin Feige, the president of Disney-owned Marvel Studios, will no longer produce the “Spider-Man” movies released by rival studio Sony Pictures after the two companies failed to come to a new agreement, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.
Disney, which had a major hand in producing megahits “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its recent sequel “Far From Home,” wanted to take a 50% co-financing stake in future “Spider-Man” films, these people said. But Sony, which is riding high on the success of the Spider-Man movies, was unwilling to give up such a large portion of its most valuable franchise.
Another major factor in negotiations was the growing demands on Feige’s time, said people with knowledge of the situation.
Disney wants the highly successful producer to focus on the Marvel characters it owns, which recently expanded to include the “X-Men” characters. Disney acquired the “X-Men” rights as part of its purchase of 20th Century Fox. Feige also has been tasked with shepherding a significant lineup of original Marvel Studios shows for the company’s all-important streaming service Disney+, which is expected to launch Nov. 12 in a high-stakes gamble to take on Netflix.
Also on Feige’s plate: building the next phase of Marvel movies, including the long-anticipated “Black Widow” feature and a fourth “Thor” film. It’s unclear how, exactly, Spider-Man would have fit into the next round of Marvel Studios movies if the studios had been able to reach a deal.
Deadline first reported the severing of ties between Sony and Disney. Representatives for Sony, Disney and Marvel Studios declined to comment.
A person close to Sony said negotiations were “ongoing,” raising hopes among superhero film fans on social media that the two sides would come back to the table. But multiple people disputed that notion, saying the talks were dead.
