Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Snow accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&