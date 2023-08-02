The Free Press
BISMARCK, N.D. — Minnesota State’s Jackson Hauge was the winner at the Northwoods League Great Plains Home Run Derby Challenge on Monday.
There were 18 participants in the Home Run Derby, nine from the Great Plains West and nine from the Great Plains East. Hauge hit 12 home runs, representing the St. Cloud Rox.
The Great Plains West beat the Great Plains East 56-43 in the contest.
Brendan Hord and Kip Fougerousse represented the Mankato MoonDogs. Fougerousse hit eight homers, and Hord hit six.
Weight coach
Andy Stocks has been hired as the director of sports performance/head strength & conditioning coach at Minnesota State. Stocks has served as assistant strength and conditioning coach since 2015.
Stocks will be tasked with developing, implementing and leading sport-specific programs for all student-athletes in Minnesota State’s 20 athletic programs.
At Augustana, Stocks oversaw strength and conditioning for softball, volleyball, soccer, track and field and women’s basketball. He also assisted with football, and he designed and procured equipment for a new 7,000-square-foot training facility.
Sweet 16
Mankato East, Waseca and Minnesota Valley Lutheran will be competing in the 32nd annual Pacesetter “Sweet 16” boys basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday at St. Benedict’s in St. Joseph.
The annual summer tournament includes the top four teams in each class, as projected by Minnesota Basketball News. The teams play two games each day and compete for one championship.
East will take on Cherry in the opening round. Waseca will face Hopkins in the first game. MVL will play Wayzata.
Top coach
Waseca’s Dave Abel has been named the top Class AA boys track and field coach by the Minnesota Track & Field Coaches Association.
Waseca won the state championship by one point in June. It was the Bluejays’ third state championship, having also won in 2012 and 2015.
