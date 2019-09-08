David C. Elskamp, 80 of St. Peter, passed September 4, 2019 in St. Peter. Memorial Mass: 11:00am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter with visitation at 9:30am and Rosary at 10:30. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
73, of Mankato, died September 6, 2019. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 11 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, North Mankato. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Interment in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.mankatomortuary.com
