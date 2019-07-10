NORTH MANKATO — A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 helped the Aussie Peppers split an NPF women’s softball doubleheader with the first-place Chicago Bandits Wednesday at Caswell Park.
The late rally led the Peppers to a 5-3 victory in the opening game of the twin bill. Chicago answered in a big way in Game 2, rallying for 11 runs in the top of the fifth to record a 17-0 shutout.
In Game 1, Stephanie Trzcinski came on in relief of Coley Ries to get the win. Trzcinski allowed one hit and one earned run over the final three innings. Ries gave up two earned runs on three hits, struck out four and walked one in the first four frames.
Jade Wall led the Aussie Peppers’ attack, smacking a single and a home run to finish with two RBIs. She also scored a run.
Leah Parry was 2 for 4 for the winners. Madeline Cameron knocked in two runs and Verity Long also had an RBI. Chelsea Forkin, Long, Tahli Moore and Michelle Cox also scored.
The second game was all Bandits as they out-hit the Peppers 16-2. Tamieka Whitefield and Forkin had the only hits for the Peppers.
Chicago was led by Alyssa Dicardo who finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Hanna Flippen homered and drove in three runs.
Gwen Svekis, Amada Childester, Abby Cheek and Aleishia Ocasio added two hits apiece. Jessica Scroggins, Ocasio and Courtney Gano had two RBIs apiece
Kelly Barnhill and Paige Lowery combined on the two-hit shutout. Ellen Roberts took the loss, lasting 32/3 innings.
Chicago is now 21-5 while the Aussie Peppers move to 7-20.
The two teams conclude their series at 7 p.m. tonight at Caswell Park, Field 6.
