MANKATO — Longtime Minnesota State men's hockey assistant coach Darren Blue has resigned to take a job at ISG in Mankato.
Blue came to Minnesota State in 1991 as a defenseman and played four seasons, accumulating three goals and 35 assists in 90 games.
He was a two-time captain and received the program's Unsung Hero Award twice. He was recognized as a Mavericks Achievement Award winner as a senior.
He also played on the Mavericks' golf team in 1996.
Blue was a high school coach at Chisago Lakes for three seasons before spending one season as an assistant coach and interim head coach with Bozeman of the America West Hockey League.
He returned to Minnesota State as an assistant coach in 2000 under head coach Troy Jutting. He was retained by coach Mike Hastings in 2012.
During his 21-season career at Minnesota State, Blue has helped the Mavericks qualify for seven NCAA Division I tournament appearances. Minnesota State has six Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championships and three conference tournament titles during his tenure.
Last season, the Mavericks advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in program history. In the last nine seasons, the Mavericks have the best record in Division I at 236-89-24.
Blue will be a business strategist in the Sports and Recreation Unit at ISG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.