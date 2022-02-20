MANKATO — The Mankato East girls hockey team will open the Class A tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Cougars (21-5) will face No. 2 seed Orono (24-3) in the first quarterfinal game of the tournament.
In the other half of the bracket, Albert Lea (14-10-1) faces No. 3 Proctor/Hermantown (19-7-1) at 1 p.m..
In the other bracket, River Lakes (16-12) takes on No. 1 Warroad (23-3-1) at 6 p.m. and No. 5 Luverne (23-3) plays No. 4 South St. Paul (15-10-2) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, with the third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
All championship bracket games will be played at Xcel Energy Center, with consolation games played Thursday and Saturday TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Section 3A seeds
The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team (14-10-1) received the No. 2 seed and a bye in the first round of the section playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Mankato West (7-18-0) was seeded seventh and will host No. 10 Redwood Valley (2-19) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Seasons Arena. The winner will play East/Loyola at 7 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
New Ulm (19-6) is the No. 1 seed and will have a bye Tuesday, hosting the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between No. 9 Minnesota River (5-19-1) and No. 8 Fairmont (8-16-0) in Thursday's quarterfinals.
In other quarterfinal games, No. 4 Marshall (14-11-0) hosts No. 5 Windom (11-13-1) and No. 6 Worthington (12-13-0) plays at No. 3 Luverne (14-10-0).
The section semifinals will be played on Saturday at the high seed, with the championship game on March 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
