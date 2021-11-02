MANKATO — The undefeated Mankato West football team will play for another section championship on Friday.

On Monday, eight of the Scarlets were named to the Elks all-city team, as chosen by local media.

West seniors Walker Britz, Mekhi Collins, Zander Dittbenner, Peyton Goettlicher, Ryan Haley, Gannon Rosenfeld, Tanner Shumski and Drew Smook received all-city recognition.

Mankato East seniors Nathan Drumm, Jacob Eggert, Gus Gartzke, Puolrah Gong, Brady Hoffner and Jack Pemble were also named to the all-city team.

Seniors Devin Embacher, Thomas Loeffler and Mason Ward and junior Brandon Meng of St. Clair/Loyola round out the all-city team.

The all-city banquet will be held Monday, Nov. 22, at the Loose Moose Saloon.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you