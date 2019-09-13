Jack Foster’s injured ankle may have hampered the Mankato West rushing attack, but the passing game has rarely looked better.
Foster, the senior quarterback who missed the second half of last week’s game with a sprained ankle and was iffy to play this week, completed 10 of 13 passes for a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns as the Scarlets defeated Northfield 43-0 in a Big Southeast District football game Friday at Todnem Field.
“We just needed to bounce back from last week,” senior receiver Spencer Spaude said, looking back at a 35-14 loss at Rochester Century. “We worked hard all week in practice, It was a good team win.”
West passed for 430 yards, hitting nine passes of at least 25 yards. Foster’s 354 yards was the fourth-highest total for a West quarterback, with Ryan Schlichte owning the top three, including a 415-yard performance against Northfield in 2014.
“Jack tested his ankle before the game, and I asked him to tell me what he could do,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “He said that if it was a tight game, and we needed a first down or a touchdown, he’d could run it. But we were able to let him sit back there and throw it, and he’s pretty good at that.”
It didn’t take long for the Scarlets to get on the board, scoring three touchdowns on the first three drives, which covered 12 plays.
Foster hooked up with Mekhi Collins on a short pass, and Wyatt Block’s block sprung the West sophomore for a 69-yard score.
The next possession lasted eight plays, with Foster finding Spencer Spaude for a 25-yard touchdown. Then Foster lofted a deep ball to Jon Sikel, who ran behind the defense and completed the 73-yard scoring play. Drew Smook was 3 for 3 on PATs as the lead grew to 21-0 late in the first quarter.
“I thought we had an advantage on the perimeter,” Helget said. “Last week, I thought we ran the ball too much, and that’s on me. We wanted to get a better mix tonight, but they were playing soft on our receivers. When they came up, we took our shots.”
Near the end of the second quarter, Sikel had a 36-yard punt return, and on the next play, Owen Johnson ran 18 yards for the touchdown. He added a two-point run that made it 29-0 at halftime.
Foster completed two passes for 66 yards as West scored quickly on its first possession of the third quarter, with Spaude hauling in a 40-yard score. Even backup quarterback Zander Dittbenner got into the act, with a perfectly thrown 35-yard touchdown pass to Spaude late in the third quarter.
Spaude ended up with eight catches for 202 yards, the second-highest single-game total at West. Connor Watts had 226 yards receiving in that 2014 game against Northfield.
“When the line protects, the quarterbacks can get us the ball,” Spaude said. “We had open receivers, and we were completing our passes tonight.
West (2-1) plays on the road Friday at New Prague.
“I told the guys this week that you’re going face adversity at some point,” Helget said. “The good thing is that we can come back Monday, and we’re not turning in our shoulder pads. We showed up at practice, and we had a phenomenal week. (Losing) was an eye-opener for us, and I thought we had great focus in practice all week.”
