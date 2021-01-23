MANKATO -- Generally, the save of the game for the Minnesota State men's hockey team goes to goaltender Dryden McKay, and for good reason.
He's really good and has goalie pads.
Saturday, it went to defenseman Wyatt Aamodt, who had a sprawling blocked shot with his facemask to stop a certain goal in MSU's 4-0 WCHA victory over Ferris State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"There aren't too many ways that you can show selflessness more than blocking a shot and making sure it doesn't get to our goaltender," Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. "Even though Dryden McKay gets credit for that shutout, I think Wyatt should get a little bit of shouldering that responsibility, because I thought he was very selfless tonight."
Heading into the game, Aamodt knew he was going to be leaned on with captain Riese Zmolek out of the lineup due to an injury. Aamodt moved up the depth chart and delivered in every way, as he was almost as busy as McKay, blocking six shots. Three of them came on a single shift in the second period, including the diving stop that actually broke his helmet.
"It's a good thing about our helmets nowadays, you don't really feel it too much," Aamodt said with a laugh.
Things were even in the opening minutes, but everything changed at the 10-minute mark of the first, as the Mavericks completely took over.
Cade Borchardt nearly tucked a puck past Bulldogs' goaltender Logan Stein midway through the period, but Stein made a tremendous sprawling glove save.
After several more minutes of tremendous pressure, the Mavericks broke through at 12:51. Akito Hirose feathered a perfect pass to Walker Duehr, who tapped it into a wide open net, with a delayed penalty on the Bulldogs.
Forty-five seconds later, the Mavericks' power play converted when Reggie Lutz ripped home a slap shot from the top of the right circle. Assists went to Andy Carroll and Dallas Gerads.
MSU, which ranked second in the nation in power play percentage entering the game, went 2 for 4 with the man-advantage Saturday.
"One thing Reggie can do, and likes to do, is shoot a puck ... Carroll put one right in his wheelhouse, and he was able to unload it," Hastings said.
The line of Lutz-Jake Jaremko-Todd Burgess was MSU's best grouping, and Jaremko made it 3-0 when he banged home Lutz' rebound at 3:16 of the second. Gerads scored MSU's second power play goal at 18:37, with assists going to Lutz and Burgess.
Lutz finished with a goal and two assists, while Gerads had a goal and an assist.
"The back-to-back games that he's had ... are probably two of his most complete games, and he's being rewarded for it," Hastings said of Gerads. "He's doing a lot of the hard work and a lot of the digging you need to do to be successful."
The Mavericks outshot the Bulldogs 34-11. McKay made 11 saves en route to his sixth shutout of the season. He's now tied for third all-time in NCAA history with 20 career shutouts.
MSU (8-1-1, 5-0) finishes its series with Ferris State at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
