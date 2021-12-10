The road hasn’t always been easy at Minnesota State for Wyatt Aamodt.
Just two short years ago as a sophomore, Aamodt often found himself on the wrong side of the lineup bubble on arguably the deepest team in the program’s Division l history. And that was after suiting up in almost every game as a freshman.
It was a stretch that helped him learn to deal with adversity.
“For me now, it’s just kind of one of those things I have in my back pocket,” Aamodt said. “Whether it’s not having a good practice, a good shift in the game, or something, just kind of knowing and trusting myself. Obviously I’m here for a reason. ... Everything isn’t always smooth.”
After becoming a staple in the lineup again last season, Aamodt was voted the Mavericks’ captain prior to this season, a testament to the effort he’s put into developing his game.
“Going all the way back to last summer, Wyatt has done a tremendous job of setting examples and really leading our group,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “He showed up in phenomenal shape and has really just been a selfless individual that a lot of people have been able to look at.”
Added Aamodt: “It’s an honor being looked at in that way by my peers.”
Although he skates and shoots extremely well, Aamodt isn’t asked to be an offensive-minded defenseman. His usual partner, Jake Livingstone, is one of the top-scoring defensemwn in the country, so that really isn’t Aamodt’s role.
He hasn’t spent much time on either of MSU’s two power play units this season, and he’s only got three points through 18 games.
However, Aamodt leads the Mavericks with 23 blocked shots and often plays a lot of minutes, including the penalty kill.
“I’ve just tried to work on my consistency,” Aamodt said. “I think that was a big question mark, whether that was my practice habits or everyday. I think that’s something that I’ve wanted to take a step on and tried to put a big focus on.”
Hastings has seen that consistency improve in everything Aamodt does on and off the ice.
Whether it’s the food he’s eating, the weight room or in practice, Aamodt is nailing the details, and he’s helping younger players who are going through the adversity he went through do the same.
“Adversity, in my opinion, it exposes you,” Hastings said. “It shows the true colors when things aren’t going real well. ... All Wyatt did was control what he could control, which was his effort and his attitude. ... You didn’t see him pout, you didn’t see him try to bring others down even though the game wasn’t paying him back.”
“I think it’s why you see the respect that you see with him wearing our badge. ... They know he’s visited the peaks and valleys.”
Five things to know
The No. 1 Mavericks (14-4, 10-2 in CCHA) play at Bemidji State (10-6, 8-2) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.). The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Sowder questionable: MSU forward Lucas Sowder left Saturday’s game with an injury and didn’t return. Hastings said Sowder skated at practice Wednesday, but his status for the games this weekend is still unknown.
“Lucas right now is still day-to-day, he skated today,” Hastings said Wednesday. “We’ll see how the rest of today goes and tomorrow morning on if he’ll make the trip or not.”
2. A long history: The Mavericks are 62-61-21 all-time against the Beavers, and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against them. MSU is 3-4 against the Beavers on the road at Sanford Center in the last three seasons.
“It seems like any time you’re playing Bemidji, you’re playing for playoff positioning,” Hastings said. “With both teams being where they’re at right now, we’re chasing Bemidji. ... Right now, we’re five points up on them, but they’ve got two games in hand. If they were able to get six points, we’d be behind them.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks swept Michigan Tech last weekend, winning 2-1 in overtime on Friday and 3-1 Saturday. Nathan Smith, who is tied for second in Division l with 26 points, was named the CCHA’s Player of the Week. He had four points on the weekend, including the overtime winner Friday. MSU has won eight of its last nine games, with all those victories coming in conference play.
4. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji is led by their top line — Owen Sillinger (9-15—24), Alex Ierullo (7-13—20) and Lukas Sillinger (6-11—17) — who account for over 42% of the team’s total points. The Beavers are coming off a sweep of St. Thomas and have a win at North Dakota on their resume. They currently sit at No. 16 in the PairWise rankings.
“They’ve put together a line that I think is dynamic and drives that group,” Hastings said. “They’ve got a lot of other guys that buy into the ‘we’ factor. They’re going to block shots, they’re going to be good on face-offs. They’re just a very detailed group.”
5. Women host St. Cloud: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team will host St. Cloud State for a two-game series at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks are coming off a sweep of St. Thomas, winning 3-1 Friday and 3-0 Saturday. MSU’s Jessica Kondas earned the WCHA’s Defensive Player of the Week award, totaling three assists in the sweep.
The Mavericks play at 6:01 p.m. Friday and 3:01 p.m. Saturday.
