MADELIA — Madelia was scheduled to play a baseball game Saturday. Baseball and softball games at St. Clair were supposed to be held Tuesday, the same day that Maple River was scheduled to play games.
Area activity directors have had plenty of time to prepare for spring sports season, should they occur, and are ready to go as soon as school limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic are lifted or modified.
"We're actually ahead of the last two seasons (with weather) so we could mobilize pretty quickly," Madelia activities director Paul Carpenter said. "We just don't know if or when, but I think everybody is prepared."
On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the distance-learning requirement for the state's schools until May 1, meaning there will be no practices, scrimmages or competitions until then. At that point, there could be a rush to have a few conference games or meets and possibly a postseason.
Carpenter also teaches physical education and junior high English so he's been using the last week to prepare for distance learning. At Madelia, there is an 8 a.m. staff meeting each day, then the teachers are on their own to prepare for Monday's first on-line classes.
Carpenter has had a chance to finalize sites, dates and officials for possible spring sports, though those plans might have to change. The Valley Conference has discussed playing only league games, should the season occur, so that there can be a conference champion and all-conference awards, which are important to the athletes. Officials have debated if it would be better to schedule more regular-season games and no playoffs or just a few games before starting a postseason tournament.
"Everything will be dictated by what the state does," Carpenter said. "If the kids aren't in school, there will be no extra-curricular activities. The only thing we can do is be ready if something changes."
Some of the spring sports had already started. Indoor track meets would have been held most week nights at Minnesota State's Myers Fieldhouse. Baseball and softball pitchers had begun to throw, building up arm strength for the compacted spring season. Offseason weight training and conditioning programs had started, too, ramping up when the winter seasons ended.
"All of us would like to do something for the students," St. Clair activities director Brad O'Donnell said. "Some of them have put a lot of time and energy into getting ready for the season, and coaches have put in a lot of time getting everything ready. It would be great to see that kids get back on the fields, the tracks, the golf courses ...
The suspension of athletic activities isn't the only concern for students. There are musicals, concerts, prom and possibly graduation ceremonies at risk should the current situation continue much longer.
"We had our students in last week to clean out their lockers," O'Donnell said. "You see the seniors walking the hall, and it was pretty somber. Sometimes, kids don't always want to be at school, but when something like this happens, it's tough. They don't know if they're ever coming back."
Maple River activities director Dusty Drager said the last two weeks of March are generally when he puts the final touches on spring events, making sure he has officials and enough event workers to staff the contests. But he has spent much of his time helping the staff prepare for distance learning and other "duties as assigned."
He said he's uncertain if there will need to a be a two-week preseason to get athletes prepared or if games will start quickly, weather permitting. Will there be conference games or will they go directly to a random-draw playoff? Will summer baseball and softball programs replace the high-school programs?
Maple River is scheduled to host true-team and subsection track meets, and he might have to quickly line up event workers.
"If the State High School League says go, it will be interesting to see what we'll need to do," Drager said. "The sites are already reserved, and umpires are chomping at the bit to get some games. To say, 'That's the way we've always done it,' that's been thrown out the window this spring."
