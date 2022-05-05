The state qualifiers are the highlight of the adapted bowling season each year.
COVID-19 wiped the event out completely in 2020, and it had to be done virtually last season.
“Last year was nice because at least we got to do something. It wasn’t as shut down as 2020 but it still wasn’t the same,” Mankato West coach Rebecca Zenk said.
The pre-pandemic feel will return this spring, as both Mankato East and Mankato West will compete in the qualifiers with other teams Thursday at Wow! Zone.
“It’s been really nice for the kids to be back in-person,” East coach Linda Felsheim said. “The team that I have now, only five of them have been to the tournament prior to this.”
Added Zenk: “Just the atmosphere of in-person state — it’s so high-energy and it’s so fun. The students just really thrive when they’re there.”
Athletes will have an opportunity to compete in two of the three events offered — boys or girls singles, co-ed doubles or four-person, co-ed teams.
The top 32 boys and girls singles players will advance to the state meet. The top-32 doubles teams, and top-16 four-player groupings will also move on.
Qualifiers are happening throughout the state this week and results will be compiled from all the events to determine the qualifiers.
Felsheim said East’s Jacob Watson, who averages 185 and Tyler Dorn (178) are each in solid position to qualify.
The state tournament will be May 13 at Brooklyn Park.
“There’s a lot of teams, a lot of kids. It’s very exciting,” Felsheim said. “When you do make it, you’ve achieved something just in that alone.”
Felsheim, who has coached the Cougars for nearly a decade, said that she has a record 24 athletes on her co-ed team this year. Zenk has lost a lot to graduation over the last two years, but still has 12 athletes.
Both teams have players grades 7-12.
Thursday will be the two teams’ second in-person competition of the spring, but practices have been much more normal, a big change from the pandemic years.
Masks are no longer required, and instruction and demonstration is much easier without strict social distancing guidelines.
“It just helps them want to cheer for other people because they’re not going to get scolded for giving a high-five,” Zenk said. “That was a really hard balance last year — ‘hey, cheer for your teammates, but don’t touch them and don’t get too close.’
“This year it’s just so much more effortless and it makes it a lot more fun.”
