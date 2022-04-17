When things are going well, you make minor adjustments, trying to get even better.
But when you have a 6-5 season, such as the Minnesota State football team did in 2021, you look at the entire operation, trying to find out what went wrong and correct mistakes so they don’t happen again.
“When you’re 6-5, you focus on everything you do,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We’re taking a hard look at everything we do and how we can do it better. Our goal is always to go 1-0 and win a championship.”
The Mavericks are nearly done with their annual spring practice period, which culminates with the scrimmage on Saturday, April 23, at Blakeslee Stadium.
Coming off the worst season in more than a decade, and with plenty of holes on the roster to fill, this monthlong practice period is more important than usual.
“This is huge,” junior receiver Jalen Sample said. “This is where we build some momentum for fall camp. There’s a lot of excitement here.”
The Mavericks are still trying to fill two openings on the coaching staff: offensive coordinator and defensive assistant. Hoffner said he started reviewing applications Friday and hopes to have someone in place by early May.
“It will be a big help moving forward,” Hoffner said. “But the players have responded well. We’ve put them through a lot of adversity, and they are handling it. But nothing is perfect.”
Hayden Ekern and Mitch Randall are competing for the starting quarterback spot, with Ekern having been the backup last season.
Top running back Caleb Sleezer is still rehabbing from injury, and Charles Coleman has been injured, leaving Christian Vasser to take the first-team reps. Sample is the top returning receiver, and tight end Gabe Hagen is back.
Center Jack Roussel and tackle Marshall Foerner are back on the offensive line, with guard Jack Hanson getting a lot of snaps last season, too.
Sample said third-down conversion and red-zone scoring have been points of emphasis, not getting bogged down with minus plays and third-and-long.
“We can’t put ourselves in bad position,” he said. “Every day, we’re working to get better, learning from the things we did poorly last year and improving on the things we did well.”
Linebacker Trent Carpenter, the team’s leading tackler, is back on defense, while the line has two returning starters: end Maven Kretche and tackle Blake VeldHuizen.
End Chance Bowen is back after missing two seasons with injuries.
“This kind of reminds me of my first year here,” Bowen said. “We were coming off a down year, and we had a lot of work to do in the spring. There’s a sense of urgency and a lot of energy out. I like it.”
There will be two new starters at linebacker. The secondary has returning starter Peyton Conrad at safety, but the other three positions could have new starters.
The Mavericks allowed 22.8 points, with 358.9 yards of offense, per game, which is well above the team’s standards. Sacks and turnovers were down, and the defense had trouble getting off the field on third down.
“I think it falls on the defensive line and linebackers,” Bowen said. “I’m pretty confident with the defensive backs we have back. We need to play with confidence, which allows you to fly around and make plays.”
If nothing else, getting back on the field helps the Mavericks put the past behind them and look toward the future. The season begins Sept. 1 at Bemidji State, and the first home game is Sept. 10 against Minnesota Duluth. Those were two of the three NCAA playoff teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference last season.
“I feel like last year is something we’re not used to,” Bowen said. “When we lost a game, people thought it was OK. We have to get back to the mindset where we don’t lose, especially at Blakeslee.”
