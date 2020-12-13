After Minnesota State men’s hockey player Jake Jaremko finished with 39 points as a freshman, just behind the likes of C.J. Suess and Marc Michaelis, his career trajectory seemed clear.
Three more seasons of elite production for a player who won Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in 2015 after his senior year at Elk River.
However, after a back injury, an upper body injury and a bad case of mono, Jaremko tallied only 35 points combined in the two seasons following his WCHA Rookie of the Year campaign, a stretch that was just as hard on him mentally as it was physically.
“It was pretty frustrating ... you always want to be healthy when you play,” Jaremko said. “When I had mono for four weeks last year, that was draining. You don’t want to do anything, you don’t want to get out of bed.”
After a summer back home in Elk River, Jaremko, a senior, is rejuvenated and as healthy as he’s ever been. The difference has been noticeable to MSU coach Mike Hastings, especially off the ice.
“Out of anybody that comes to the rink everyday, I don’t think there’s anybody who’s going to smile more often than he does,” Hastings said. “He’s loving the game of hockey again, and he’s having success at it.
“He found his confidence again, his belief in how special he can be as a player.”
Added linemate Reggie Lutz: “When he goes, we all go ... he makes all the guys around him better hockey players. I know I’m lucky to be able to play with him.”
During the summer, Jaremko quickly established a rigorous routine, which included workouts at a facility, his home gym and 6:30 a.m. skating sessions in Elk River.
Just three games into the season, he’s already seeing the results. Jaremko has established himself as the Mavericks’ first line center, a role that was wide open after the graduation of Michaelis. He’s tied for the team lead with four points, and it’s no surprise who he’s tied with — Lutz, a classmate, long-time friend and fellow Elk River native.
Lutz has joined Jaremko on MSU’s top line thus far, something that’s no surprise given their history.
Since the first time they met and skated together at 3 years old, there haven’t been many days where the duo hasn’t shared the ice. Whether it was playing for a peewee state championship, or winning the USHL’s Clark Cup together with the Chicago Steel, Lutz and Jaremko have spent almost their entire organized hockey careers on the same team.
When there wasn’t practice or a game growing up, there was only one question: Was Jaremko headed to the Lutz’s to skate on their outdoor rink, or would Lutz be making the 15-minute drive to Jaremko’s outdoor rink.
“We were pretty much skating together every day that we could,” Jaremko said. “We were both just rink rats when we were younger. We both just loved to skate.”
Growing up, playing on the same line was always likely because they were always two of the best players. However, at the college level, it’s about way more than that. Jaremko and Lutz have perfectly contrasting styles, with Lutz being a shoot-first winger and Jaremko being a pass-first center.
It’s a fit Hastings and his staff noticed immediately when watching the duo play at Elk River, and it continues to impress over a half-decade later.
“Jake’s ability to pass and Reggie’s ability to shoot ... I’ll credit Todd (Knott) in his awareness of recruiting the two players,” Hastings said. “(Knott) said ‘I think there’s a connection there. They just do it over and over and over,’ and they’re still doing it at this level and finding success.
“Jake knows where Reggie’s going to be and Reggie knows where to go, which is open ice, because Jake will find him. It’s special.”
