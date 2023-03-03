Winning the MacNaughton Cup is the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s first goal every season.
That box was checked with a wild 3-2 win over Michigan Tech on Saturday night, with Cade Borchardt scoring the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation.
Coach Mike Hastings doesn’t want to minimize that accomplishment, let alone winning six straight conference titles outright, a feat that had never been accomplished in Division I men’s hockey.
But there are more pressing matters at hand.
“I think that’s something we’ll think a little bit more about after the season is done,” Hastings said of celebrating the conference title. “Very appreciative of what the guys accomplished in the regular season. ... Now the page has been turned, that book is closed. It’s time to focus on the playoffs.”
Typically when the Mavericks have had the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, it’s been pretty hard to imagine them losing to their first-round opponent.
Not this season.
Lake Superior State, the No. 8 seed, gave the Mavericks everything they could handle in a series at Mankato in January. MSU won the first game 3-2 in overtime and took the finale 3-1, but that included an empty-net goal in the final 10 seconds. The Lakers are 5-3 since that series and swept Ferris State on the road last weekend.
The new CCHA has been much tighter in its second season. MSU won the league in 2021-22 with 67 points, which was 13 points clear of second-place Michigan Tech.
MSU was also 53 points ahead of last-place St. Thomas, 39 points ahead of seventh-place Ferris State, 34 points ahead of sixth-place Bowling Green, 32 points ahead of fifth-place Northern Michigan, and 28 points ahead of the fourth-place Lakers.
The gap between the Mavericks and Lakers this year is just 27 points, and MSU’s final total of 52 points would’ve only been good for third place last season.
“Nobody is looking at this when the playoffs start and saying ‘I hope we play this team or I hope we play that team,’” Hastings said. “Every team in our conference this year has given us trouble. ... Ferris State came in here and swept us, Bemidji came in here and swept us.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing right now in our league at this time. You have to be good enough to end somebody’s season.”
The Mavericks have ended a lot of seasons the last two years en route to consecutive Frozen Fours.
Last season, they sent St. Thomas, Northern Michigan, Bemidji State, Harvard, Notre Dame and Minnesota into their respective offseasons.
There are 21 returners who were part of last season’s run to the national championship game and that experience should prove invaluable as the games get bigger with each passing weekend.
At 15th in the PairWise rankings, MSU is right on the at-large bubble for the NCAA tournament. It’s impossible to know how many wins the Mavericks need in the CCHA tournament to qualify, but it’s safe to say the margin for error is razor thin.
“We have a lot of guys on our team both up front, back end ... who have been in those games,” fifth-year senior Andy Carroll said. “(We) understand what the bench feels like, what the locker room feels like, just even our pregame skates.
“I don’t want to say it’s different, but there’s a heightened sense of ‘hey, it’s one-and-done.’”
Five things to know
The top-seeded Mavericks (21-12-1, 16-9-1 in CCHA) will host eighth-seeded Lake Superior State (9-23-2, 8-17-1) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series in the CCHA tournament this weekend at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is at 6:07 p.m. Sunday’s game, if necessary, will be at 5:07 p.m.
The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Groll update: Hastings said forward Josh Groll has been practicing for the last two weeks and was cleared Monday. Groll has missed MSU’s last four games due to injury.
2. Sowder impact: Forward Lucas Sowder returned to the MSU lineup Feb. 17 after an extended absence due to injury and has made a significant impact. Sowder scored a key goal Saturday in MSU’s win over Michigan Tech, the Mavericks’ first tally of the weekend after going nearly five periods without a goal. Sowder has 11 points in 20 games this season (4-7—11).
“He’s somebody that comes in and plays a top-six role, he came in and played a power-play role,” Hastings said. “He’s been in some very big games for us over the time that he’s been here. Anytime you can interject that into your lineup, you’re going to be better for it, and we were.”
3. Power play success: All three of MSU’s goals against Tech on Saturday came on the power play, as the Mavericks went 3 for 8 on the weekend. The Huskies entered the series ranked second in Division I on the penalty kill. MSU’s power play is now up to fourth nationally at 26.7%.
“To be successful over this time frame, you need different guys to step up, and those guys did that,” Hastings said. “Our power-play session this week has been good.”
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks went 11-3 to close the regular season, collecting points in all but one CCHA game. MSU is tied for 18th in scoring at 3.18 goals per game, and ranks fourth nationally in goals allowed at 2.09.
5. Scouting the Lakers: Lake State was swept at home by Michigan, and has neutral-site nonconference losses to UMass and Wisconsin on its resume. The Lakers also split with Clarkson and played to a loss and a tie in a series with Omaha. Preseason All-CCHA pick Louis Boudon (10-13—23) and defenseman Jacob Bengtsson (1-22—23) lead the Lakers in points. Lake State is tied for 59th in Division I in scoring at 2.03 goals per game.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.