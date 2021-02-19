Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings knows just how good Julian Napravnik can be.
He thinks Napravnik can play in the NHL, given his unique blend of skating ability, puck skills and great vision.
Napravnik has the same goals, and because of that, Hastings pushes him.
Knowing that Napravnik holds himself to a high standard, Hastings made a hard decision on Dec. 7, prior to the team’s third game of the season against Michigan Tech.
He left Napravnik out of the lineup.
“I don’t think I moved to the top of the Christmas list for getting a card from him,” Hastings said with a laugh. “He wasn’t happy with it, but I just thought he handled it like a pro.
“Maybe I could have handled that with him not being out of the lineup ... I just thought the young man handled that incredibly well. He owned it, he was accountable.”
Indeed, Napravnik wasn’t happy. But after a conversation with Hastings and some reflection, he knew Hastings was only doing what he thought was best.
The next week in practice, Napravnik was a man on a mission. His first game back in the lineup, he finished with two goals and an assist and was clearly MSU’s best player in a 5-4 win over Bemidji State.
“I couldn’t wait for the games to prove to him that he doesn’t want to ever scratch me again,” Napravnik said. “I don’t want to be the guy that needs to be scratched to play the way I’m supposed to.
“He tries to get (everything) out of me, and I can do nothing but thank him for it. He definitely pushes me.”
More than two months later, Napravnik is still bringing that same energy to the rink everyday. He leads the Mavericks with 19 points and is tied for seventh in the country with 1.27 points per game.
While the production has been nice, producing more points wasn’t the topic of the conversation back in December.
Hastings wanted Napravink to focus on being more consistent in all aspects of his game.
“That’s the one thing (Hastings) preaches all the time is that I need to be consistent,” Napravnik said. “I just want to play at the highest level possible.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (13-2-1, 10-0 in WCHA) play at Ferris State (1-17-1, 0-9-1) in a nonconference series Friday and Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Clinching scenarios: Because the WCHA is determining its regular-season champion by point-percentage this season, you’ve got to be really good at math to determine what it would take for the first-place Mavericks to secure the MacNaughton Cup. Currently, MSU leads the league at 100%, with Bowling Green in second place with 56.7%.
“I get a headache spending about 30 seconds looking at that,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said with a laugh. “Right now ... it’s one day at a time.”
2. NCAA Tournament buzz: On a USCHO podcast this week, NCAA Division I committee chairman Mike Kemp offered some details about the national tournament. Due to the lack of nonconference play, rendering the pairwise rankings basically useless, there will be much more subjectivity involved in the process. When it comes to the tournament format, everything will remain mostly the same. There will still be 16 teams, four regional sites and a Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. All six conferences will get one automatic bid.
3. More Mackey reaction: Connor Mackey has been a big topic among MSU players, coaches and staff this week after his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on Saturday. His old teammates have been watching closely and couldn’t be happier to see him break through.
“Just an unbelievable human being. Good person and obviously a fantastic hockey player,” MSU defenseman and former teammate Andy Carroll said. “It’s pretty cool to see someone who was here not so long ago being an impact player in the NHL.”
4. The state of MSU: MSU is coming off a sweep at Alabama-Huntsville and has now won 10 of its past 11 games. The Mavericks are second in the nation in goal differential at plus-42 and have outscored opponents 44-5 in 10 WCHA games. MSU swept Ferris State in a home series Jan. 23-24, outscoring the Bulldogs 8-1 in the two games. Jared Spooner will remain unavailable due to injury this weekend.
5. Scouting the Bulldogs: Ferris State has lost four straight entering the series, after playing to a tie with Bemidji State earlier in the month. The Bulldogs have struggled defensively, ranking last in the nation surrendering 4.26 goals per game. Only one other team allows over four goals, and next highest is at 3.10.
