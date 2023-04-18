MANKATO — Senior shortstop Peyton Stevermer smacked a walk-off RBI double to deep left-center field Tuesday to lift Mankato East to a 3-2 nonconference win over defending Class AAA champion Mankato West at the MSU Softball Complex.
West rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh when senior first baseman Landry Dubeau shot a two-run, two-out single into right field off East sophomore right-hander Kylinn Stangl.
Stangl, who struck out four and walked three in winning a five-hitter, got the final out of the frame with Scarlets on second and third base. Senior shortstop Breck Carslson and senior right fielder Carlee Emery set up Dubeau's heroics with base hits.
"It was sort of a calm game but stressful at the same time," Stangl said. "You want to be there for your team, and I was able to keep my composure the whole game until it started to get away from us in the last inning. I felt I was losing it a little on the mound, but my defense stayed together and we were able to get out of it.
"We were able to make some key plays at the end to pull it out. That last hit by Peyton was amazing. She put a lot of balls in play before that so seeing that come from her was great. This win means a lot. I mean they're the state champions from last year and to come out on top today was great. We worked together as a team from the warm-ups until the end of the game. ... We were there for each other."
Junior catcher Destiny Reasner belted a one-out double to deep center field to get things started in the seventh. After junior Brooklyn Geerdes recorded a strikeout and intentional walk, Stevermer ended things in walk-off fashion. Reasner and junior first baseman Hailey Petzel collected two hits apiece for the Cougars, while Stangl and sophomore left fielder Madeline Beaty chipped in one each.
"We knew coming in it was going to be a really good game that could go either way," Stevermer said. "Honestly, I was nervous going into the seventh inning because we knew they were very capable of coming back. We're young so we haven't had a lot of experience in close games so I am very proud of our team.
"Every day is a learning experience and I think we have a lot of stuff to prove this year so we're excited."
After Stangl worked around a two-out triple by junior center fielder Madelyn Bode in the top of the first, the Cougars (4-1) scored on Stangl's bullet single into left field. Senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs scored her second run of the contest when a throwing error after a Petzel single produced an unearned run.
"You're playing your neighbor in this game so both teams always come to play," West coach Don Krusemark said. "This game is always intense, and it usually comes down to one or two plays so you make them or you don't. We've got kids who have been in the program for four or five years and they love to win. They'll never die and will always challenge themselves to get better.
"I like our resilience and it showed today. I've had some really good teams that were never able to do that so seeing that today is encouraging. I like our overall demeanor and we're starting to play together. ... We're starting to figure out who can do what and we're getting better offensively."
West (4-1) had a threat in the sixth frame that was turned back when sophomore third baseman Jayda Swalve made a nifty diving catch off a pop-up close to home plate
"You just kind of had that feeling that two runs might not be enough," East coach Joe Madson said. "We had some chances for a few more runs earlier on but we couldn't extend it and kept that short lead. Maybe we just like a little drama and we were able to clutch up and get some big hits from Destiny and Peyton."
West is scheduled to host Austin on Thursday, and East is slated to host Faribault on Friday.
