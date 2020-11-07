After suspending its season for 10 days, the Mankato West volleyball team showed no signs of rust Saturday afternoon in sweeping Owatonna 25-16, 25-6, 25-9 in a Big Nine Conference match at the West gym.
Junior outside hitter Grace Banse led a balanced Scarlets' attack with 12 kills while senior middle hitter Mattea Burmeister tallied eight kills, three blocks and two ace serves. Senior outside hitters Mayla Hanson and Megan Meyer chipped in five ace hits apiece for West, which also received 24 assists from senior Genesis Jackson and 10 digs from junior libero Abbi Stierlen.
"It was rough sitting around when all of us were safe and healthy," Burmeister said. "It seems like nothing has changed. We were able to hop back on the court and get those fundamentals back right away which was awesome. I thought we were amazing at making this a team game. We all stepped up today and did great with our passing, setting and hitting.
"We are constantly staying positive and cheering each other on. We're always ready to compete and play our game. I love the girls on this team because they are all so positive and encouraging. It really feels like it's a team effort this year and how every single player matters on the court or the bench."
West (4-2) grabbed a 14-10 lead in Game 1 when Meyer blasted a cross-court kill. After Hanson's ace serve along with two kills from Banse helped stretch the margin to 18-12, Banse's sideline kill ignited a four-point service run by Stierlen — with Burmeister and Banse generating two kills apiece.
"It was tough not being on the court for two weeks, but it's great to be back," Banse said. "Today was really a great team effort. Everyone was involved and it was super fun to play so well as a team. I thought we did well controlling our game and not playing down. Our fundamentals were good and our defense was good because our big blocks were there."
West controlled the second set from start to finish as Burmeister's back-line kill produced a sideout and Jackson followed with an eight-point service run which put the Scarlets in front 9-0 when Burmeister muscled a middle kill through a double block. Lindsey Eekhoff then came up with a pair of kills and two blocks before Banse's sideline kill. A trio of Huskies' miscues finished things off.
"The girls were a little discouraged trying to stay involved with time off," West coach Stacy Jackson said. "We did some Zoom workouts online to keep them involved and they knew we could come back strong. It took us a little while to get going after playing last night. This match was fun because we were able to work some people in who usually don't get a chance to play. ... It's exciting to see them come through and that makes it even more of a team effort."
Leading 7-3 in Game 3, Burmeister's ace serve triggered a 6-0 surge, which produced a 14-3 lead on Hanson's off-speed kill and Jackson's block. Banse's explosive kill kept things rolling before Jackson's four service points never let the Huskies (3-5) back in. Emily Hagen paced the Huskies with seven kills while Jenna Gleason added five kills and two blocks.
West plays Tuesday at Rochester Century.
