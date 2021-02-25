When Minnesota State men’s hockey player Brendan Furry had his second shoulder surgery in less than two years in June of 2019, he knew there was a long road ahead.
Because he had signed a previous letter of intent with Niagara before re-opening his recruitment and signing with MSU, Furry wasn’t able to play in the 2019-20 season.
That meant nothing but rehab and practice while watching one of the best teams in the country go on an amazing run.
“It was incredibly hard. As a hockey player, you dream of being on teams that are that talented,” Furry said. “I wouldn’t trade that year for anything. The leadership was unbelievable ... they elevated my game in practice, they pushed me to be a better player ... they helped me get to where my game is at right now.”
As Furry was able to practice more last season, MSU coach Mike Hastings became increasingly impressed by his skills and the way he was attacking his rehab.
“Most athletes live in today, let alone tomorrow. He was not going to be able to compete in games for an extended period of time,” Hastings said. “What he was bringing to our practices elevated our practices. He wasn’t just going through the motions. He was first rehabbing and then getting back on the ice.
“I remember getting off the ice on a Thursday and saying ‘I wish he was able to play,’ because I felt comfortable putting him in a lineup, and at that time, our lineup was a pretty good lineup.”
Over a year later, it would be hard to imagine a lineup without Furry.
He’s played in every game for MSU this season, and after taking some time to get his legs back, he’s become entrenched as a centers.
Furry has been at the heart of one of MSU’s best lines over the last month, with Walker Duehr on the right side and Julian Napravnik on the left side since Jared Spooner went down with an injury.
With eight points in 18 games, Furry isn’t one of MSU’s top scorers. However, he’s fit right into the mold of skilled and physical forwards that have become the hallmark of this season’s team.
“We call it our ground game ... we like to keep it simple, keep the plays selfless ... being really hard defensively, keeping the puck out of our net. That’s kind of our thing,” Furry said. “Playing with Walker, we’ve really been feeding off each other.
“We just keep telling each other that we (are) going to keep producing, and that may not (be) on the scoresheet, but more so just being productive. Being the players that coach puts on the ice in key moments of the game.”
And that’s exactly what Furry and his line have been.
“When you’ve got a guy as versatile as he is, they’re valuable,” Hastings said. “For him to get his game to where it is now, he provides a depth for us down the middle that I didn’t know we would have coming into this year.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (15-2-1, 10-0 in WCHA) play No. 19 Bemidji State (9-6-3, 4-3-1) in a home-and-home series Thursday and Saturday. MSU will host the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. Thursday and will play at Bemidji at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Injury updates: Defenseman Jack McNeely left Friday’s win over Ferris State with an injury and was left out of the lineup Saturday. Forward Jared Spooner has now missed four straight games after taking a check from behind in the Bowling Green series.
“Both are still day-to-day, but going in a good direction,” Hastings said. “Jared’s making steps every single day, moving real well. I like where he’s at right now.
“They’ll both be game-time decisions at best, and we’ll see how that goes between now and Thursday.”
2. Clinching scenarios: The Mavericks currently lead the WCHA in point-percentage at 100%, well ahead of second-place Bowling Green at 58.3%. MSU can clinch its fourth straight MacNaughton Cup with a victory Thursday.
3. Always a battle: Bemidji State has proved to be a tough out for MSU this season, as the Beavers have accounted for one of MSU’s losses, as well as its one tie. All-time, MSU is 57-59-16 against BSU since the rivalry began in 1974-75.
“I think one of their focuses is team defense ... not turning pucks over and making sure they don’t spend a lot of time in their own end,” Hastings said. “They make (it) difficult on you, because at times, you can chase the game a little bit.”
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks return to WCHA play after being tested on back-to-back nights in a nonconference road series at last-place Ferris State. After a gritty 5-4 overtime win Friday night, the Mavericks were able to pull away from the Bulldogs in a better effort Saturday. MSU has won 15 of its last 16 games, with the lone loss coming at Bemidji on Jan. 29.
5. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games and is coming off a critical WCHA sweep at Michigan Tech. The Beavers have played fewer WCHA games than any team in the league at eight and still have six league games remaining. They currently rank sixth in the league in point-percentage, but there is plenty of upward mobility with so many games remaining. One of the best matchups of the weekend will pit the second-ranked MSU power play (29.7%) against the third-ranked BSU penalty kill (91.8%).
