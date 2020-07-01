Jake Thompson played with Lakeshore of the Northwoods League last summer and was scheduled to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.
But because of the pandemic, the Cape Cod League cancelled its games, leaving Thompson without a place to play. He found an opening to return to the Lakeshore organization, but when the Northwoods League began to schedule games, Lakeshore decided not to have a team this season.
Through all the setbacks, Thompson never lost hope that he’d play somewhere this summer, and he ended up with the Mankato MoonDogs, a short drive from his hometown of Albert Lea.
“I stayed positive,” said Thompson, who played 17 games at Oklahoma State before the NCAA shutdown. “I did my best to stay busy and stay in shape. I always had hope it would work out.”
After having the season delayed by more than a month, the MoonDogs play their opener tonight against Waterloo, Iowa, at Franklin Rogers Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
At times, it looked like the entire season would be canceled, but the Northwoods League revamped its schedule by forming pods and playing a regional schedule. Four Minnesota teams — Mankato, St. Cloud, Rochester and Willmar — and Waterloo, Iowa, will play a 40-game schedule over the next seven weeks. Duluth opted not to play a shortened schedule.
“Mentally, I was trying not to give up (on having a season), trying to stay on top of the roster, but after a while, you kind of question why we’re doing this,” MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said. “But I’m glad it all worked out.”
The MoonDogs were 36-36 last season, starting only 15-21 in the first half before posting the second-best record in the Great Plains West in the second half.
Pitching was the strength of last season’s team, ranking fifth in the league with a 3.99 earned-run average. The MoonDogs batted just .247, 16th best.
This season, players will have two off-days per week, which Wollenzin said should keep everybody fresh and locked in.
“It looks like players stayed as sharp as they could,” he said. “It shouldn’t take long for them to get in the flow.”
With all of college baseball shut down after mid-March, and several summer leagues shutting down for this summer, the roster kept evolving. After the Cape Cod League canceled, many players were looking for a place to play, and a couple of the Northwoods League teams opted not to field a team, creating more talent for fewer roster spots.
The MoonDogs already had a full roster, though the Northwoods League allowed teams to bump their roster from 30 to 35 players.
“A lot of guys were happy to get back at it,” Wollenzin said, preparing for his second season as the MoonDogs manager. “They put in a lot of hard work this spring to get better. They’re ready to get at it.”
Tanner Craig, an infielder from Evansville who played with the MoonDogs last summer, is back, happy to be back on the field. He tried to stay optimistic that the Northwoods League would eventually play games.
“It was hard, but if I had given up, I wouldn’t have worked as hard to get ready,” he said.
He played 16 games this spring at Evansville before returning home, where he continued to train. He found out last Sunday that the league would resume, and he was in Mankato by Thursday.
He figures the first few games might look odd as players knock off three months of rust, but it shouldn’t take long to find the baseball groove.
“It’s just fun to be part of a team again,” he said. “To be around 30 guys, just talking baseball again ... it’s good to be back.”
Following tonight’s game, the MoonDogs are off until Saturday’s game at Waterloo and Sunday’s home game against Waterloo at 5 p.m.
Limited by state regulations to just 250 fans at games, there are no walk-up tickets available for either game.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.