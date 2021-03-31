CHANHASSEN — There were the usual state-tournament nerves, in an unfamiliar gym, playing against a lower-seeded team with nothing to lose, using a rarely seen matchup zone.
It took about 18 minutes for Waseca to remember that it's still a game of putting the ball in the basket and keeping the other team from doing the same.
"You always have nerves because you look forward to playing in the state tournament," Waseca senior Andrew Morgan said. This is what you work for all summer, to put yourself in this position. Once you get those nerves out of the way, you can just play basketball."
Waseca completely dominated the second half and defeated Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83-58 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys basketball tournament Wednesday.
"No matter who you are, there's always nerves at the state tournament," Waseca coach Seth Anderson said. "All the pomp and circumstance, it's a different environment. Sometimes, you get too comfortable in your own environment.
"There were a lot of nervous plays in the first half, where we'd just lose the ball. It's usually the team that can get through those nerves first that's going to win."
Ryan Dufault scored seven early points as the Bluejays jumped ahead 11-2. But Morris Area hit a couple of 3-pointers to get rid of the state-tournament jitters.
Dufault had two more baskets as the lead went back to 19-9, but again, Morris Area was able to answer, drawing within one.
The game was tied at 26 before the Bluejays scored the last seven points of the first half, with Kyreese Willingham getting his first basket on a 3-pointer.
Dufault had 13 points in the first half, while Andrew Morgan, who picked up two fouls, had eight points and nine rebounds in the first 18 minutes.
Morris Area helped out with 12 turnovers in the first half.
"We talked about ball movement and getting the ball where it needed to be," Anderson said. "There were some deer-in-headlights moments in the first half, but we had a good plan for the second half. Thank God Andrew got us going."
The Bluejays flew into the second half, with Morgan and Matt Seberson combining for 14 points in a 17-4 run. Dufault had a couple of breakaway layups, and Morgan got free for a few dunks, one coming on a lob from Dufault.
"When (Morgan and Seberson) are scoring, that means we're getting good shots," Anderson said.
And before you could say Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, the lead was 68-40 with 8 minutes remaining.
"We talked about getting guys in different positions, and when we saw they were tired, we really wanted to speed things up," Morgan said. "Once we got those things worked out at halftime, we were OK."
Morgan ended up with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Dufault scored 23 points with five steals. Seberson scored 16 points, and Willingham added 10.
Jackson Loge led Morris Area scored 23 points to go with eight rebounds.
Waseca (21-1) plays Fergus Falls in the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center.
"When you have a good team, there's a sense of relief when you get to the next level," Anderson said. "You want to play at Target Center, in the semifinals, on TV ... it's exciting. But you have to win the first one, and we did that tonight."
