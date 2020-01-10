Mankato West’s tenacious defense fueled a first-half surge before some accurate free-throw shooting put things away down the stretch as the Scarlets notched a 73-55 boys basketball win in a Big Nine Conference game Friday night at the West gym.
West (5-7, 3-5 in Big Nine) rocketed out to a 17-4 advantage five minutes into the contest behind a nine-point flurry — a layup, three-point play, rugged putback and an inside hoop — by 6-foot-4 junior Martez Redeaux, who ended up with a team-best 19 points despite some foul trouble. Sophomore guard Buom Jock added a pair of slicing drives to the cup and a head-on dunk.
“We controlled the ball and pushed the pace,” Redeaux said. “Defensively, we boxed out and kept our hands up. My teammates helped me get some open shots. Things are getting better for us every day in practice. ... We’re working hard and are really getting better and boxing out and controlling the ball.”
After a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore forward Louis Magers and Redeaux’s fastbreak follow-up basket expanded the cushion to 27-10, the Falcons (1-9) went on a 12-7 run to close the gap to 34-22 on Evan Larson’s back-to-back buckets with 5:20 left.
Magers, who scored all 11 of his points in the opening half, then converted a loose-ball layup and 3-pointer off the glass to give the Scarlets a 43-28 lead at the break.
“We talked about coming out with good energy and putting some good pressure on them,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “I thought we moved the ball very well in the first half, but we’re still not finding that way to extend the lead. The second half wasn’t very pretty for us, but we’ll take a win. We have to figure out what got us to that lead so we can extend that lead.
“Our first four games were against quality teams and we’re a little young, but we have to turn the corner and quit playing the young card all year. We just have to learn how to play with a lead. We’ve done a good job of not giving up when we’re down, now we have to figure out how we can play with a lead and extend it.”
After Redeaux’s layup off a nifty assist from Mason Ellwein produced a 49-32 Scarlets’ lead with 14:59 to go, Larson’s basket, along with Nick Ehlers’ top-of-the-key 3-pointer and off-the-glass 7-footers, trimmed the deficit to 49-39 with 11:20 left.
Sophomore wing Mehki Collins then buried four straight free throws as the Scarlets nailed 17 of 22 from the charity stripe.
“We just went out there and competed,” said Jock, who finished with 15 points. “We had good help defense and we were communicating. We were a little lackadaisical in the second half before we made some free throws to get the intensity back up. Our chemistry wasn’t real good early in the year, but now we’re working together and playing much better. ... We’re reversing the ball better and looking for the open shooters.”
Collins tallied 16 points, including 6 of 6 from the line, while Ellwein chipped in nine points and five assists.
Senior guard Abdimutalib Abdullahi fired in 18 points to pace the Falcons, who also received 12 points from Larson.
West, which won the boards 32-29 and committed fewer turnovers 24-18, connected on 26 of 52 from the field for 50 percent compared to the Falcons’ 22 of 50 for 44 percent.
West faces Mankato East on Tuesday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
