MANKATO — After a slow start, the Mankato East girls basketball team threw on a full-court press against Albert Lea on Tuesday, and then held on for a 60-52 Big Nine Conference win at the East gym.
“We didn’t start very well,” said East’s Mackenzie Schweim, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “We came out flat-footed and didn’t have great position defensively until we put on that press.”
The Tigers gave East all it could handle in the early going, jumping to a 10-5 lead in the first nine minutes. It was then that Cougars’ head coach Rob Stevermer switched to the press and that turned things in his team’s favor.
As the Tigers’ turnovers began to mount, Peyton Stevermer hit a couple of free throws as well as a fastbreak layup to lead a 12-2 charge. Macy Birkholz came off the bench to cap the surge by hitting a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing.
“Macy has been that spark plug for us in a lot of games,” coach Stevermer said. “She hit those 3s and energized us a little bit and helped us stay on top.”
The result was a 22-12 lead for East. Albert Lea made a small run before the half, closing the gap to 26-21 at intermission.
Although East was in control for most of the game, the Tigers refused to wilt. Schweim led East to a 42-31 lead with 9:16 to play, hitting a free throw, driving the right baseline and connecting on a fastbreak bunny.
But the stubborn Tigers came back, narrowing the lead to 56-52 before East closed it out at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“We’ve been talking about getting the right spacing on offense, and we struggled with that tonight,” Stevermer said. “But it was only our second game. We’ll improve, we’ll get better.”
Lexi Karge finished with a double-double for East, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Twelve of her points came in the second half.
Birkholz ended up with eight points for the Cougars.
Taya Jeffrey led Albert Lea with 17 points, mostly from the perimeter.
The Cougars (2-0) host Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in another Big Nine game. Albert Lea (0-2) plays again Saturday at Rochester Century.
