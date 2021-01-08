Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler said he’ll never forget the day he drove to the doctor’s office with Quincy Anderson, who was about to have knee surgery that would end his sophomore season.
“From that day, he’s worked harder to get back than anyone I’ve known,” Margenthaler said. “He’s been in the training room every day, working on his rehab. I think he’s stronger and more explosive than before he tore his ACL.”
More than a year removed from that day, Anderson and his Minnesota State teammates are preparing for weekend games against Augustana at Bresnan Arena. Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m., followed by Saturday’s game at 2 p.m. These games mark the beginning of South Division play, which will determine which teams advance to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
Anderson’s season got off to a good start last weekend in a pair of games against Bemidji State. He had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 74-59 loss in the opener, then came back with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the 91-67 victory the next game.
In the two games, he’s made 16 of 29 field goals, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and 4 of 6 free throws.
He played 51 minutes, second most on the team.
“I was open with my parents and coaches and teammates ... I was pretty nervous before Saturday’s game,” Anderson said. “All of that left when the game started. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be out there again. There’s been a smile on my face every day.”
Anderson played well at the end of his freshman season, and Margenthaler said that Anderson had a very strong offseason leading up to his sophomore season. Then came the knee injury.
Anderson was cleared for practice last spring when the pandemic shut everything down so he returned home to Oshkosh where he worked with trainers and physical therapists on getting his body and mind right for this season.
His preparation was evident last weekend, taking a leadership role while trying to lead his team to victories.
“I expected to win two games so that didn’t go as well as I wanted,” Anderson said. “I’ve been working for a year to get ready for those games so personally, I did what I thought I could do.”
Margenthaler said he’ll lean on Anderson to be a leader the rest of the season, as well as guards Malik Willingham and Devonte Thedford. Anderson’s aggressive nature and explosiveness, with a left-handed shot that’s tough to defend, makes him important on both ends of the court.
“Quincy needs to be our best defender,” Margenthaler said. “He’s crafty and sometimes you have to let him go because he makes things happen.”
Anderson still spends a lot of time in the training room, this time trying to take better care of his body and avoid injuries. It’s more fun than trying to strengthen knee ligaments and regain flexibility.
“I think I’m a much better player than I was before the injury,” Anderson said. “I spent a year watching and talking with coaches, and I understand the game better.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.