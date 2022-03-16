LAKE CRYSTAL — The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team went 21-4 in 2018-19, 22-6 two years and 17-2 last season, making it to the section championship.
That’s 60-12, a winning percentage of .833, without a state tournament appearance. Each year, something happened, such as injuries to key players or running into a very good team, to set a roadblock to the Knights’ success.
“Three years in a row, I thought we were good enough to make a run at the state tournament,” coach Pete Goeringer said. “I thought maybe we were jinxed.”
LCWM (26-4) has finally made it to the state tournament, taking on third-seeded Minnehaha Academy (24-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Class AA quarterfinals at the Maturi Pavilion. It’s the first state-tournament appearance in program history.
“It’s going to be new for everyone,” Goeringer said. “But we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
As much as he thought the Knights could have played in a state tournament over the last three years, Goeringer didn’t think it would be this year, with a lot of young, inexperienced players on the roster.
“I thought we’d have a good team this year,” he said. “I wasn’t sure we could be this good.”
The Knights’ season hasn’t been a smooth trip, starting with an overtime victory in the opener. The team was 9-0 before taking three straight losses in January.
A 12-game winning streak built the confidence for the postseason, with three straight competitive games in the section tournament.
“We had some trouble early (in the season),” said junior point guard Olivia Harazin. “But then we had some success and we came together as a team.”
Harazin has been the team’s leader, having already played four varsity seasons. She’s scored 1,573 points in her career, needing less than 300 to take over the top spot in program history. She also has 551 rebounds, 329 assists and 296 steals.
This season, she’s averaging 21.7 points and shooting 54.1% from the field, including 43.1% from 3-point range, and 76.1% at the free throw line. She’s averaging 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.0 steals.
“She’s always been a leader,” Goeringer said. “She’s taken that to a new level this year. The girls seem to rally around her.”
Harazin scored 29 points in both the section semifinal and championship games.
Junior Lauren Cooper has stepped up as a scorer, averaging 15.3 points, and sophomore Katelin Flack is averaging 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She made 7 of 8 free throws in the final four minutes of the section championship game.
“We’ve got five players out there that can shoot,” Harazin said. “Our confidence has gone way up.”
The next hurdle for the Knights comes in the state tournament, but the team gained some momentum by playing well in the section championship game at Bresnan Arena, with the bigger crowd and more excitement.
“It’s very exciting to go to the (the state tournament),” Harazin said. “It still doesn’t feel real. That will probably happen when we get up there.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
