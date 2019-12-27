It’s not often you get multiple local high school basketball teams from different conferences playing against each other under the same roof.
There are only so many games that can be played, and packed conference schedules make it hard to schedule non-league games.
However, every year since 1998 on the weekend after Christmas, the Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College has taken place. It’s a chance for eight mostly local boys teams from several different conferences to play each other.
“I’ve heard a lot of coaches say over the years that it has a section-type feel,” tournament director Art Westphal said. “You have two gyms literally across the hall from each other where people are bouncing back and forth. There’s a bit of a true tournament atmosphere.”
This year’s event, which begins today, includes Maple River and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva from the Gopher Conference; St. Clair, Mankato Loyola and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial from the Valley Conference; Minnesota Valley Lutheran from the Tomahawk; and Fairmont from the Big South. The only non-area team is St. Croix Lutheran.
It’s a unique tournament in the sense that there is very little turnover.
These field of eight is the same as last season’s, and many of them have been coming for several years. In fact, St. Clair, MVL and LCWM have been in every tournament since 1998, and Loyola and Maple River were each part of the original eight.
Also, there is no set schedule like other tournaments are starting to have. It’s a bracket, so a winner will eventually be crowned. The bracket is set up so that no teams from the same conference play each other in the first round.
“I’ve heard from a number of spectators over the years that they just mark the Bethany holiday tournament on their calendar and plan to attend because their schools have been here for so many years,” Westphal said.
Here’s a look at the teams in the field:
MVL has lost in the championship the past two seasons, but the Chargers have plenty of talent to make another run this time around.
They lost long-time standout Jake Kettner, but seniors Dunwa Omot, Mason Cox and Jace Marotz lead a veteran team. MVL leads all schools with five tournament championships.
LCWM, MVL’s first-round opponent, is off to a 2-2 start after a disappointing season last year. The Knights are coming off a 54-48 win over Cleveland, where Miles Flack scored 18 points.
Loyola enters the tournament looking to get right in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Lawson Godfrey and Ben Ellingworth have each had strong starts for Loyola.
The Crusaders play St. Croix Lutheran, the winner of the event two years ago. The Crusaders also won in 2014 and 2015
Last years’ winner, Fairmont, will play NRHEG in the opening round. The Cardinals’ win over MVL in the final last year came as somewhat of a surprise, but they won’t sneak up on anyone this time around.
Carter Bell, Zach Jorgensen and Wyatt Frank are players to watch on the Cardinals.
Maple River (4-3) has won the event three times and is led by Ben Trio and Lucas Doering.
The Eagles will open against St. Clair (3-3). Players to watch on the Cyclones include Tom Loeffler, Connor Andree and Mason Ward.
“There will be some quality basketball teams here in addition to the really local flavor,” Westphal said. “It’s a great opportunity to see really good high school basketball in a really competitive environment, and you walk across the hall and can see a second game.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.