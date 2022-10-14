Sitting at dinner with his family Saturday night, Minnesota State freshman defenseman Campbell Cichosz took a minute to reflect.
He had just scored a goal in a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Minnesota, something that would’ve been difficult to picture a year ago at this time, and nearly impossible to fathom two years ago.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Cichosz said with a big smile. “It was a long journey, a lot of hard work put in … it’s good to see it pay off.”
Cichosz graduated from Albert Lea in 2020, and knew he wanted to play college hockey at some level. Division III seemed like the most likely path, especially after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during his senior year that required 6-7 months of rehab.
Cichosz spent his first season after high school and off the shoulder surgery playing junior hockey in the NA3HL with the North Iowa Bulls.
The NA3HL doesn’t produce a ton of Division I players. On top of that, Cichosz estimated he was only getting 5-8 minutes per game in what he described as “a horrible year.”
“I actually struggled at North Iowa quite a bit,” Cichosz said. “I was like the fifth or sixth defenseman there.”
Everything changed in the summer of 2021, when Cichosz got the chance to skate with Rochester native and former Rochester Grizzlies assistant coach Mike Aikens, who was set to open the 2021-22 season as the head coach of a brand new team in the North American Hockey League in Anchorage, Alaska.
The new club was going to be young, and Cichosz was entering his final season of junior hockey eligibility. Aikens invited Cichosz to the team’s tryout camp, and he jumped at the chance.
Cichosz made the team, and quickly established himself as a leader and key player. By mid-season, his stock as a college prospect was soaring, and the idea of playing Division I hockey suddenly wasn’t so far-fetched.
“I was talking to some small Division I schools,” Cichosz said. “As soon as MSU talked to me, I was like, ‘this is where I want to be at.’”
He eventually became a captain and helped lead Anchorage to the Robertson Cup championship game. Cichosz finished the season with seven goals and 29 assists in 62 games.
MSU associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Knott never saw Cichosz play at Albert Lea. However, Knott’s brother-in-law, Matt Erickson, who is now the Tigers’ head coach, was an assistant during Cichosz’ high school years.
Knott and Cichosz met at All Seasons Arena after a Big Nine Conference game during his senior year, a contest Cichosz missed due to his shoulder injury.
“I’ll never forget it, down by the concession stand at All Seasons Arena is the first time I met him,” Knott said with a laugh.
About two years after the meeting, Knott was recruiting Cichosz amid his meteoric rise.
Cichosz committed to MSU last December.
Knott didn’t see Cichosz much at Albert Lea or North Iowa, so it’s hard for him to nail down exactly what clicked at Anchorage. However, he pointed to skating ability as a tangible that jumped out. Knott also said he got great reviews on the intangibles from Aikens and Erickson.
Cichosz feels everything about the environment at Anchorage last season was perfect for his development. He also felt he became more confident in his game after he started to have some success.
“We were such a tight group last year,” Cichosz said. “I feel like we just had guys who had something to prove.”
Knott loves having three former Big Nine players in MSU’s defensive core. Cichosz joins Northfield native Andy Carroll and Rochester Century standout Bennett Zmolek to give the MSU blue line a southern Minnesota feel.
However, proximity wasn’t the reason MSU recruited Cichosz.
“We wanted to let him know immediately that we’re not recruiting you because you’re an Albert Lea kid,” Knott said. “The reason we’re recruiting you is we think you can help our program.”
Five things to know
The No. 5 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (1-1) will host No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (2-0) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3, and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Goaltending update: Keenan Rancier started both games for the Mavericks last weekend, and MSU coach Mike Hastings praised his performance at his media availability Wednesday. However, MSU’s goaltending situation was an open competition entering the season and it doesn’t appear to be settled.
“We’re still a little bit of a work in progress as far as what we’re going to be doing with our goaltending,” Hastings said. “You’ll see a little bit of that probably this weekend.”
2. The history with UMD: MSU has won four straight games against the Bulldogs, including a home-and-home sweep last season. UMD leads the all-time series 29-24-6.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a home-and-home split with Minnesota, losing Game 1 4-1 on the road, before winning 3-2 at home. Four different Mavericks scored in the series, including Jake Livingstone, who had a goal and an assist and led the team at +2 and with five blocked shots. Livingstone was the CCHA Defenseman of the Week.
4. Scouting the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs opened their season Oct. 1-2 with a home sweep of Arizona State, winning 3-2 in overtime and 4-1. UMD was off last weekend. Blake Biondi (17-11—28), Quinn Olson (6-19—25) and Dominic James (6-12—18) are UMD’s top-scoring returning forwards. Wyatt Kaiser (2-17—19), Owen Gallatin (2-15—17) and Darian Gotz (2-8—10) are key returning defensemen. The Bulldogs have 10 freshmen.
5. Women take on Gophers: The Mavericks (0-4) got one point last weekend against Minnesota Duluth. MSU fell 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 of the series and lost 2-0 in Game 2. Three of MSU’s four losses have been by just one goal. The Mavericks play Minnesota Friday (3 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and Saturday (2 p.m.) at Ridder Arena.
