MANKATO — Mankato West made its first appearance at the boys basketball state tournament since 2009, but the four Mankato boys and four girls high-school teams combined for 91 victories and a 64.5 winning percentage in this pandemic-shortened season.
Sixteen players from Mankato were named to the all-city team, which was honored at a banquet Wednesday at the Loose Moose.
West senior Mason Ellwein received All-Big Nine Conference honors, averaging 14.6 points and shooting 50% from the field. He also averaged 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals.
West junior Mekhi Collins, another all-conference selection, led the team with 163 rebounds, including 78 on the offensive end, in 21 games. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals, while shooting 58.7% from the field.
Buom Jock, a junior at West, was named to the all-conference team after averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. He led the team with 34 3-pointers and shot 55.3% from the field. He had a team-high 14 blocked shots.
East junior B.J. Omot averaged 21 points, the second-highest season average in program history, with two games of 27 points. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds, with a high game of 18. Omot led the team with 3.1 assists and shot 54% from the field, including 40.4% from 3-point range, earning his second all-conference honor.
East junior Puolrah Gong averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 51.5% from the field to earn all-conference honors. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a game against Red Wing.
Loyola sophomore Simon Morgan averaged 14 points and 11.5 rebounds, while shooting 49% from the field. He also averaged 3 assists and 2 steals.
Sophomore Lawson Godfrey was Loyola’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, and he also chipped in 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game. He shot 55% from the field, including 43% on 3-pointers.
Immanuel Lutheran senior Austin Hanel averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this season, shooting 41% on 3-pointers. He holds the program single-game record with 10 3-pointers. Hanel finished his career with 1,444 points, which ranks fourth at Immanuel Lutheran.
West senior Bri Stoltzman, an all-conference player who has signed with Southwest Minnesota State, averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. She shot 58.1% from the field, including 50.8% from 3-point range, and 80.6% on free throws. She finished her career with 1,050 career points.
West junior Lani Schoper averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.7 steals. She shot 52.5% from 3-point range and 85.1% on free throws. She’s scored 1,200 points in her career.
Annika Younge, a junior at West, averaged 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block. She had a season-high of 18 rebounds in a game against Albert Lea.
West sophomore Teresa Kiewiet received all-conference honors after averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, despite missing four weeks with a knee injury. She shot 40.5% on 3-pointers and 82.1% on free throws.
East junior Mackenzie Schweim, who recently committed to Minnesota State, received her fourth all-city award. She also earned all-conference honors, averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds with three double-doubles. She also averaged 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals.
East junior Lexi Karge was an all-conference selection, and this is her fourth time on the all-city team. She averaged 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds with five double-doubles. She had high games of 26 points and 16 rebounds and shot 53.3% from the field.
East sophomore Peyton Stevermer was an honorable-mention all-conference selection and received her second all-city award. She averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and five assists. She had a game with 11 assists against Rochester Century.
Immanuel Lutheran senior Aubree Kranz finished her career with 852 points. This season, she averaged 20.2 points and 4 rebounds. She will be attending St. Mary’s in Winona next season.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.